Rendering of University of Maryland’s Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center that is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2025.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Donning Maryland flag patterned hard hats and sitting on John Deere backhoes, University of Maryland basketball coaches Kevin Willard and Brenda Frese officially broke ground on the university’s long awaited basketball facility on Thursday.

The facility, which is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2025, will be 44,000 square feet. Connected to the Xfinity Center, the Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center will feature practice courts for both basketball teams, a new strength and conditioning facility, expanded locker rooms and more.

“I think it’s one of the biggest days in Maryland basketball history,” Willard said. “We obviously have two great trophies that we show every recruit, but this is a place that’s gonna give Maryland basketball a place to celebrate the past and to train for the future.”

The University athletics department and others expressed Thursday that the $52 million facility will be a huge boost for the basketball programs.

“A lot of people doubted that this would happen, this should have happened years and years ago, I’ll be the first to say that,” Maryland director of athletics Damon Evans said. “The rich history and tradition of Maryland men’s and women’s basketball is so significant so this is something that both programs deserve. I’m just glad that we’ve arrived and it tells people around the country that Maryland is here to stay in its coming.”

While Willard said the ground being broken on this facility during his first year in College Park was a big selling point for him to take the job, Frese has been waiting for this moment since she took over the program in 2002.

“21 years, patiently waiting. So it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it,” Frese told DC News Now. “To be able to see this facility go up and everything that we’ve had to wait for. It’s going to be a magical moment.”