BLACKSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley was named as a finalist for the Naismith women’s college player of the year award. Kitley has averaged 18.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. She recorded 21 double-doubles this season she was named ACC player of the year for the second straight season. Kitley owns the program record for points scored, field goals, blocks and double-doubles. She has helped lead the Hokies to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1999. Virginia Tech takes on Tennessee Saturday at 6:30pm Eastern Time in Seattle. The other finalists are Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Maddy Siegrist of Villanova.