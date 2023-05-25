WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It turns out that the Washington Commanders might have to change their name – again.

According to legal filings at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the franchise’s application for a trademark has been denied.

The office said the trademark failed for two reasons, first because the Army-Air Force college football rivalry is already known as the “Commanders Classic.” Second, Philip Martin McCauley, a DC resident already has two pending applications for the “Washington Space Commanders” and “Washington Wolf Commanders.”

Anna Abrams, an intellectual property attorney in Washington says that this trademark denial is an early step in the trademark process and that the news is likely being overblown.

“It’s not as final as people maybe are thinking it is. They don’t really have to change the name right now,” Abrams said. “They have the opportunity to present legal arguments to tell the examining attorney at the USPTO, ‘okay, this is why we disagree with you and we don’t think there’s a likelihood of confusion,’ which is the standard they’re going by. I don’t think it’s time to ring the bell of finality of the name.”