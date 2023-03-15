(NEXSTAR) – The Bella Twins aren’t going by “The Bella Twins” anymore.

The former WWE wrestlers, 39, announced on this week’s episode of their SiriusXM “Nikki & Brie Show” podcast that they’ve decided to embark on a “new chapter,” which necessitated a name change.

“So today is a massive day for Brie and I, huge,” the entertainer formerly known as Nikki Bella said. “It’s a day of celebration, a day of excitement. It is the start of a new chapter. We are going back to our roots; we are going back to the names that we were given at birth.

“Today, we are officially, from here on out, the Garcia Twins.”

Nikki and Brie Garcia went on to explain that they changed their names after a “mutual” decision not to renew their contracts with WWE. WWE, meanwhile, owns the trademark on “The Bella Twins,” Variety reported, citing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The women added that they harbored no ill will toward the WWE, and were nothing but “grateful” for their “Bella Twins” identities and the opportunities they were afforded since signing with the company in 2007.

“When our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew that we just had to head into this new chapter,” Nikki Garcia said.

The professional wrestlers formerly known as Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are pictured at the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 in June 2022. The duo announced on their podcast that they’re now going Brie and Nikki Garcia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The WWE Hall of Famers further explained that they chose to use their father’s surname — Garcia — rather than their married names: Nikki Chigvintsev and Brie Danielson. (Nikki Garcia is married to “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie Garcia is married to professional wrestler Bryan Dainelson.)

“Our dad right now is doing backflips,” Nikki Garcia said. “Why not go back to our roots? We love our Mexican culture, and let’s go back to Garcia.”

In addition to hosting “The Nikki & Brie Show” on SiriusXM, the Garcias are set to host a reality dating series called “Twin Love,” to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this summer, Deadline reported.