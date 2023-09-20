ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Amazon announced new products at its Arlington, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

Those products include new updates for Alexa, functional fashion and more ways to keep homes safe.

“This next generation of new devices and features are driven by advancements in AI and our vision of ambient intelligence. They’ll change the way you interact with your home,” the company said.

New devices announced:

Amazon did not provide any details on when it will continue with phase two of HQ2.