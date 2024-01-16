WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DMV native Andrew Nguyen decided to avoid sharing content on social media shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once the pandemic hit, a lot of things changed for a lot of people, and for me, it was a great moment in time to just reflect and kind of reposition and recalibrate myself,” he said.

He shared his journey in an Instagram post in November.

“Over the past two years, I wanted to test myself in ways I’ve never done before. Could I completely quit social media, and still make millions?” he said. “We did it. Not only that, we created multiple 6-figure salaries in the company.”

As the co-founder of The O Agency, his company focuses on marketing, production, social media branding and more.

“Unfortunately, I see a lot of people every single day complain about their relationship with social media,” he said. “It’s a love-hate relationship. They feel like they have to be on there for their business, their brand, etc.”

For two years, instead of posting on social media, he found new hobbies.

“I decided to change my fitness habits. I decided to change my health habits,” he said. “What I loved most about it was being able to find myself.”

He’s now working on a book to help other CEOs who may want to live their lives mostly offline.

“Ultimately you do have to build a team,” he said. “I think when you do get off social media, you start to see who is in your circle and who is not.”