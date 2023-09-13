WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Cybersecurity company Virtru has relocated to 1801 Pennsylvania Ave.

It’s the first company to receive funding from the District’s new Vitality Fund, which is targeting industries that are actively planning to relocate and expand in the nation’s capital.

The company was founded by two DMV natives and brothers John and Will Ackerly in 2012.

Their new downtown headquarters will also serve as a center for innovation.

“We operate at the nexus of technology policy and having a global impact, and there is not a better city on this planet that reflects that incredible mix than Washington,” said John Ackerly.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was at the ribbon cutting of the new headquarters.

The company expects to grow its workforce to more than 190 employees over the next five years.

“We want to be known as the tech capital of the East Coast,” said Mayor Bowser.

In order for businesses to be eligible for funding from the Vitality Fund, they must have at least 25 employees, and lease or own a minimum of 7,000 square feet for at least five years.

