ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Drones will become more common in the DMV in 2024, as more first responders start using the tool. This month, the Montgomery County Police Department revealed their drones.

Arlington County’s fire department as well as its police department are hoping for the same capabilities soon.

“We hope to start our actual program in the Spring of 2024 and hopefully shortly after that, make it live,” said Arlington County Fire Department Captain Justin Tirelli.

The drones in the county will be powered by DJI, and the county has already set aside some funding, which is estimated to be just shy of $300,000.

The goal is to address current challenges.

“From a fire perspective, it really helps our incident commanders and our crews in the field to get quick eyes on whatever the incident is, and when you can get an aerial view [of] something high up, it gives them that 360-degree view that they just don’t get,” Tirelli said.

Before the program is fully implemented in Arlington County, the county will listen to feedback from the community.

Residents have until Jan. 1 to submit their comments here.

“There are people that are concerned about the surveillance and the privacy that may come with the drone program, but that’s something that we’re very much aware of. That’s why we’re reaching out to the public and the community to get their feedback, and we can make adjustments to our policies and procedures if necessary,” said Lt. Matthew Puia.