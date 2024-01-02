WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With more social media apps emerging in recent years, experts say taking breaks can be beneficial.

“If you do have that luxury to be disconnected from work, etc., by all means, set that example,” said Titania Jordan, Chief Parent Officer of Bark Technologies. “I don’t think you’ll regret it.”

Jordan said families can also take breaks together.

“Go somewhere that has bad signal. The less connected you can be, that’s so much better,” she said.

Healthline also gave this advice to anyone trying to unplug:

Setup a phone free space in your home

Put your phones in a drawer

Find an accountability partner

Choose specific times to check your feeds

And if all else fails, keep your phone in airplane mode.

“Get outside, go for walks, enjoy nature, connect with other people, acts of service,” Jordan said.

Apps like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook also offer time management features that you can customize.