PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, lawmakers continued their debate over the selection process for the new FBI headquarters, which is slated to move to Greenbelt.

Meanwhile, Prince George’s County leaders are looking ahead.

“Frankly, our country needs to move on and build a home for our nation’s leading law enforcement agency. We’ve got to make decisions. We’ve got to move forward,” said Ken Ulman, University of Maryland’s Chief Strategy Officer for Economic Development.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the new headquarters could bring in at least 7,500 jobs, including tech jobs.

“There are many warehouses and distribution hubs in Prince George’s County. The investment will be transformational,” said Greenbelt Mayor Emmett Jordan.

Jordan said the headquarters would also be near a growing tech hub in College Park, known as the Discovery District.

The Discovery District is a research park, which has been around for decades but rebranded with the new name six years ago.

“Our Discovery District is made up of about a dozen office buildings, plus another 7 federal agencies, almost 20 buildings,” Ulman said.

Ulman believes the proposed location for the new FBI headquarters would keep it close to a talent pipeline.

“The FBI actually hires more University of Maryland graduates than any university in the country. We have the number one criminology and criminal justice program in the nation,” he said.

Several new apartment buildings are being constructed near College Park, as new businesses continue to arrive.

“We’ve had probably about a dozen companies this year move into the district. We were so excited that Q-Cat … recently moved to our Discovery District,” he said.

Rep. Scott Perry said he is “not convinced the FBI needs a brand-new building,” following Tuesday’s hearing.

It’s unclear when the investigation into the selection process will wrap up.