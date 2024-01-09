FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Elizabeth Tikoyan didn’t know where to turn when she started experiencing health issues in high school.

“It was actually a mom that came to my mom and said, ‘I think your daughter should get tested for Lyme disease,’” she said. “I went to my doctor’s office and turned out to be chronic Lyme disease, so I had a bacterial infection destroying my body for years.”

The Northern Virginia native started the platform now known as Healp in 2020, due to her belief in the power of community.

“When I did actually get out of my health predicament, I started thinking about, like, what I could do to create something for people like myself; and so that led me to create Healp which connects people with chronic conditions, rare diseases or conditions,” she said.

The app now helps people like Grace White, who lives in central Florida.

White is living with “Hypermobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (HEDS), Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)” and more.

“I have to really schedule my life around my illnesses,” she said.

As a college student and part-time social media manager, she uses the app to connect with others with the same or similar conditions.

“I’m able to talk to people, see what they have [experienced] for themselves and how they help their conditions, but also make a lot of friends. Because you know, having a chronic illness, it’s hard to meet a lot of people,” White said.

Tikoyan is now using a grant from Fairfax County to add new features to her platform,

“We’re partnering with clinical trials, to help those clinical trials find the right patient communities,” Tikoyan.

The Fairfax Founders Grant Program is accepting applications for its second cohort. Early-stage startups in the county can receive up to $50,000 in grants. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.