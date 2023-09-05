WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 28-year-old Alexander Hamilton will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and contempt.

This comes after police say he shared multiple videos of grand jury proceedings in D.C. Superior Court with his 10,000 Instagram followers.

The selfie videos were allegedly shared through his Instagram stories last September.

“The plea agreement calls for an advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines range of 6 to 36 months of incarceration,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“It is illegal to record anything by way of social media, to post anything that you’ve recorded, let alone just posting that you’re a part of a grand jury in a particular matter or a particular case,” said Doug Buchanan, Director of Public Relations at DC Courts.

Cell phones should also be turned off for hearings in all courtrooms.

“Obviously, if they are taking pictures of the proceedings, not only will the court staff and U.S. Marshals confiscate that, but they will also be subject to criminal penalties,” Buchanan said.

With more hearings being conducted online following the pandemic, there are also rules in place for online screenings. Screen recordings online are prohibited.

“Our courtrooms are accessible from around the world now that so many hearings are available by way of Webex,” Buchanan said.

Cell phone policies for courts can vary by city. In Arlington County, for example, cell phones, laptops, tape recorders and more are not permitted in the entire courthouse.