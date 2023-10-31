FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Rohan Kalahasty, 18, and Sai Mattapalli, 17, are way ahead of many college students.

The young entrepreneurs’ startup already has investors.

“In terms of venture capital, we’ve finished the pre-seed round where we raised $100K and then in our seed round we raised 1.5 million at a 12.5 million valuation,” Mattapalli said.

The teens hope their company Vytal will help doctors easily evaluate users’ brain health, in a short time.

They’ve been working on it while studying at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

“The US population is higher than it has ever been before, and our average age is only continuing to increase. This phenomenon is actually called the silver tsunami. But what this tsunami has come along with is a huge increase in brain diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s,” said Kalahasty.

The teens are currently testing the software, and users can sign up using a desktop on their site App.Vytal.AI.