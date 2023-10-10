WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District’s Disability Tech Summit on Oct. 21, is expected to attract dozens.

“We thought it was important to bring together disability, technology innovators and various organizations and exhibitors, to give residents with disabilities access to services that will allow them to live fully integrated within their communities,” said Jared Morris, Chief of Staff for the DC Department on Disability Services.

“Last year, 2022, we held the first tech summit at the Martin Luther King Jr. library. It was a private event. We had nearly 200 attendees,” Morris said.

This year’s event will be the first public event of its kind.

“One in five people in the District of Columbia has a disability. I don’t know if many people know that, and so we have many people who are encountering obstacles in their daily lives that can be mitigated with technology,” he said.

Attendees can expect to walk away with new tools to enrich their lives.

“Some of the exciting exhibits will demonstrate, discuss and answer questions about artificial intelligence technology that’s transformed the casement management in the country, “ Morris said. “And the summit will showcase solutions such as medication reminders, sensors on doors and windows, and remote support options for people who need a little extra help but wish to maintain their privacy.”

There will also be help for those who are interested in learning about voter registration tools, advice for those looking for a new job, and more.

“I think there’s something for everyone at the summit,” Morris said.

The summit will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.