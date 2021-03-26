DCW50’S locally-produced community affairs program “This Just In” is broadcast twice a month on DCW50, and once monthly on DC News Now. The program addresses community issues and is hosted by veteran Washington, DC journalist Bremante Bryant.

Should you be interested in booking a guest for “This Just In” related to community issues, please email: BFrazier@ DCW50.com

Bremante Bryant

Broadcast journalist Bremante Bryant has spent three decades covering local news and sports as a reporter, anchor, and host.

Bryant is a multi-faceted journalist, covering stories as diverse as political elections, soldiers returning home from war to professional and collegiate sports. He has interviewed notables from Billie Jean King to Joe Biden to Tommy Hilfiger—all with the same vigor and intrigue. He has a passion for information and is well versed in a wide range of topics.

In addition to serving as host/correspondent for “This Just In” on DCW50, Bryant also serves as a reporter/anchor/host with radio station WHUR, 96.3 in Washington, DC. Bryant hosted DCW50’s 2021 “Honoring Black History” documentary “Black Lives Matter: Before & After.” The program was also broadcast on DC News Now in Washington, DC, and on WPHL in Philadelphia.

He previously worked as a sports anchor at WTOP radio in Washington, DC and as a reporter/anchor/host with the Empire Sports Network in Buffalo, New York where his contributions helped earn the station a distinguished Telly Award. Prior to that, he served as anchor and host at SportsChannel New York and as reporter/anchor at the PBS affiliate New Jersey Network (NJN) covering the hotbed of sports in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and New York. Bremante was also a general assignment reporter with the PBS affiliate WHYY-TV in Wilmington, Delaware where he covered the Delaware General Assembly and WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Maryland. A native of the Washington metropolitan area, Bremante began his career in the distinguished reporter-trainee program at WUSA-TV in Washington, DC.

He earned a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park, and holds an M.A. in American History from George Mason University.

Past Episodes:

September 2021

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Segment 4

October 2021

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Segment 4

March 2022

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Segment 4

May 2022

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Segment 4