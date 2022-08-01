FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Starting Monday, over 200 Metro Access employees went on strike for better wages and benefits. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 members say they have been negotiating with TransDev for two months but still no agreement.

Transit bus drivers and maintenance employees say they want fair wages and respect. Union says the company Transdev, the contracting company that hires for WMATA, refuses to offer a better deal.

TransDev’s response to the union:

“Transdev is disappointed that the ATU 689 has chosen to strike and impact so many MetroAccess riders in the area this morning. Transdev had no prior knowledge about the timing of this action and continues to bargain in good faith with the ATU. The next meetings are already scheduled for the 2nd and the 9th of August. Together with Metro Access, Transdev will try to provide as much service as possible with available alternate workforce, but the service will be limited. We continue to hope that we will be able to come to a resolution quickly.”