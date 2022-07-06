UPDATE 6:53 p.m. — As of 6:01 p.m., the two left lanes were reopened.

UPDATE 4:53 p.m. — First responders extinguished the fire, but lane closures continue for an unknown length of time.

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — All southbound lanes on I-495 at Route 50 were closed as of 4:27 p.m. Wednesday afternoon because of a tractor-trailer fire.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is responding to the fire. Drivers are advised to find another route.