UPDATE 6:53 p.m. — As of 6:01 p.m., the two left lanes were reopened.
UPDATE 4:53 p.m. — First responders extinguished the fire, but lane closures continue for an unknown length of time.
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — All southbound lanes on I-495 at Route 50 were closed as of 4:27 p.m. Wednesday afternoon because of a tractor-trailer fire.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is responding to the fire. Drivers are advised to find another route.
