WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of DC Fire and EMS and other emergency workers were at the scene of a four-car crash in Northwest Tuesday morning that left several people hurt.

The department first tweeted about the crash in the 3000 block of Connecticut Ave. NW at 8 a.m. In a follow-up tweet, DC Fire and EMS said three people were pinned in two of the vehicles involved in the wreck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By 8:32 a.m., all the people who were trapped had been rescued. Medics took them and four other people to the hospital. Three of the seven people hurt had critical injuries.