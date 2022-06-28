ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Any residents or visitors to Arlington should take note — several roads in the city will be closed for July 4 celebrations.

Arlington police announced the following closures that will be taking place on Monday:

6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Marshall Drive, from Route 110 to N. Meade Street

N. Meade Street, from Marshall Drive to N. Fairfax Drive (access to the Ft. Myer Heights neighborhood will be from the Rhodes Street bridge – local traffic only)

Exit ramp from westbound Route 50 to N. Lynn Street (Rosslyn exit)

Exit ramp from eastbound Route 50 to N. Meade Street (Rosslyn exit)

Eastbound N. Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to N. Fort Myer Drive

6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Columbia Pike, between S. Oak Street and Rotary Road

S. Joyce Street, between Army Navy Drive and Columbia Pike

Exit ramp from westbound Washington Boulevard to Columbia Pike (Air Force Memorial)

Southgate Road, from Oak Street to S. Joyce Street

9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Exit ramp from westbound Washington Boulevard to Columbia Pike/S. Orme Street

Exit ramp from westbound Washington Boulevard to westbound Columbia Pike (Bailey’s Crossroads exit near the Sheraton Hotel)

Exit ramp eastbound Washington Boulevard to Columbia Pike/S. Queen Street

Police said that there may be more closures announced later to further ensure public safety. Street parking will be restricted as well, and drivers are encouraged to keep an eye out for any temporary signs.

The Sothern Expansion portion of Arlington National Cemetery will also be closed on Monday. This will also limit access to the Air Force Memorial.

Officials released the following reminders as well: