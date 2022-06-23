Although the money hasn't been set aside for the improvements yet, county leaders cleared the way for measures to make part of Route 9 safer for people.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead to steps that are meant to improve safety along Route 9 from the West Virginia state line to Route 7. Board members approved short-term, mid-term, and long-term recommendations except for projects that are next to the town of Hillsboro. The recommendations came as the result of a study.

Loudoun County said the approved road improvements were not funded as of now, but each one had the potential to be included in a future capital budget.

Short-Term Recommendations

Short-term recommendations include installing warning signs, flashing beacons, sight distance vegetation clearing, chevrons, rumble strips, yield markings and improved signage at five locations including:

Clarkes Gap Road

Curve East of Sagle Road

Hamilton Station Road

Harpers Ferry Road

Sweet Springs Country Store

Mid-Term Recommendations

Mid-term recommendations include improving turn lanes at Sweet Springs Country Store, Cider Mill Road and Purcellville Road and adding law enforcement pull-off areas along the corridor.

Long-Term Recommendations

Long-term recommendations at ten locations along the corridor include roundabouts at multiple intersections. The Board prioritized these improvements as follows:

Roundabouts at Harpers Ferry Road, Cider Mill Road and Clarkes Gap Road.

Lane continuity on a road segment from Clarkes Gap Road to Simpson Circle South and right-in/right-out/left-in turn lanes at Beacon Hill Road.

Roundabout at Hamilton Station Road and eastbound left turn lane at Old Wheatland Road.

Next, Loudoun County said it will conduct the Route 7 (from Route 690 to the Clarke County line) and Route 50 Safety and Operational Studies.