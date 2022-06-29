DC Police and DDOT have reopened one lane on 295 Southbound

Update (5:42 p.m.) — According to DC News Now’s Lex Juarez, DC Police and DDOTDC have reopened one lane of Southbound 295.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several vehicles were disabled because of wet tar on southbound DC-295 on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said that no injuries were reported, but several roadways were closed because of this construction and disabled cars:

SB MD-295 at Eastern Ave, NE

OB NY Ave/US-50 at SB DC-295 on-ramp

OB Benning Road at 36th Street / on-ramp to SB DC-295

Police said the closures are expected to continue until 5:00 a.m. on Thursday. Drivers are advised to look out for redirection and find different routes.