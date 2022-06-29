Update (5:42 p.m.) — According to DC News Now’s Lex Juarez, DC Police and DDOTDC have reopened one lane of Southbound 295.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several vehicles were disabled because of wet tar on southbound DC-295 on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said that no injuries were reported, but several roadways were closed because of this construction and disabled cars:
- SB MD-295 at Eastern Ave, NE
- OB NY Ave/US-50 at SB DC-295 on-ramp
- OB Benning Road at 36th Street / on-ramp to SB DC-295
Police said the closures are expected to continue until 5:00 a.m. on Thursday. Drivers are advised to look out for redirection and find different routes.