FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews were on the scene of a crash on I-495 Tuesday morning that had part of the roadway shut down.

VDOT Northern Virginia posted about the wreck on the northbound side of I-495 at Dulles Toll Road at 11:32 a.m. The post said that the two right lanes of Interstate 495 were closed as a result of the crash, which appeared to involve a tractor trailer.

I-495 North at Dulles Toll Road (Virginia Department of Transportation)

A minute after its initial post, VDOT said that a wrecker was at the scene.

By 12:53 p.m., all lanes of the interstate had reopened.