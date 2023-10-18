WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crews were examining a pedestrian bridge in Northeast Wednesday after a truck carrying a load hit it, then kept going.

DC Fire and EMS said the incident happened at Kenilworth Avenue and Douglas Street NE. The bridge in question crosses over Route 295. The truck’s impact with the pedestrian bridge left large pieces of debris in the roadway.

The bridge, itself, appeared to be intact, but DC Fire and EMS said members of Special Operations were examining it to ensure that was the case.

Members of DC Fire and EMS worked with DDOT, the Metropolitan Police Department, and DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management in the evaluation and to clear the debris that fell.

No one was hurt in the incident.