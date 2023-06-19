WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There are plenty of holidays that the District observes throughout the year, and if you’re driving in D.C. on any of those days, you’ll find a holiday when it comes to metered parking, too.

Drivers get a break from paying on a dozen holidays. This is the list of the official and observed ones in the city, according to the District Department of Transportation’s (DDOT) website:

New Year’s Day Observed – January 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Third Monday in January

Presidents’ Day – Third Monday in February

D.C. Emancipation Day – April 16

Memorial Day – Last Monday in May

Juneteenth – June 19

Independence Day – July 4

Labor Day – First Monday of September

Columbus Day – Second Monday of October

Veterans Day Observed – November 11

Thanksgiving Day – Fourth Thursday of November

Christmas Day – December 25

DDOT said it manages approximately 18,000 metered parking spaces. As part of the Fiscal Year 2016 Budget Support Act, the rate structure established parking meter rates at $2.30 an hour for commercial and passenger vehicles citywide.