WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several roads in D.C. will be closed on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 for Howard University’s Homecoming weekend.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced closures on Tuesday. It said that there will be emergency no parking signage in the closed areas. MPD also said to expect traffic and delays nearby.

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and parking for the tailgate on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

8 th Street, NW between Barry Place, NW and V Street, NW

Street, NW between Barry Place, NW and V Street, NW Barry Place, NW between Georgia Avenue and 9th Street, NW

These streets will be closed to traffic and parking for the Homecoming Yardfest on Friday and Saturday from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

6 th Street, NW between Girard Street, NW and Howard Place, NW

Street, NW between Girard Street, NW and Howard Place, NW Howard Place, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6 th Street, NW

Street, NW Girard Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6 th Street, NW

Street, NW Fairmount Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6th Street, NW

These streets will be closed to traffic and parking for the Homecoming Parade on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

6 th Street, NW from W Street, NW to Fairmont Street, NW

Street, NW from W Street, NW to Fairmont Street, NW Georgia Avenue, NW from Columbia Road, NW to Florida Avenue, NW

7 th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to S Street, NW

Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to S Street, NW Florida Avenue, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 4 th Street, NW

Street, NW 6 th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW

Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW 5 th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW

Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW 4 th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to McMillan Drive, NW

Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to McMillan Drive, NW 5th Street, NW from McMillan Drive, NW to Hobart Place, NW

Anyone parked on the streets during the closed hours will be ticketed and towed.

Police said that up-to-date information would be posted on its X account.