MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation said it will start demolition of the northern side of the Georgetown Pike Bridge. The work is being done in association with the I-495 NEXT project team, a public-private partnership that aims to extend express lanes.

The demolition is expected to begin the night of July 27. Drivers can expect multiple lane closures and 30-minute stoppages. Noise also is expected in the area as a result of work being done on the center pier.

The reconfigured Georgetown Pike Interchange aims to provide several improvements over the existing interchange, including:

A channelized, free-flow right turn from westbound Georgetown Pike to northbound I-495;

An on-ramp to northbound I-495 that will provide increased merge distance; and

A wider Georgetown Pike Bridge that will include a six-foot-wide sidewalk and a trail connection to Scotts Run Nature Preserve.

Visit 495NEXT.org for the latest construction and lane closure information.