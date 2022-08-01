WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Passengers at five of Metro’s Red Line stations found themselves out of luck because trains were out of service Monday due to an electrical fire.

Washington Metropolitan ‘Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said a worker found the issue on Saturday when a train operator entered the Farragut North station and saw smoke and sparks on the tunnel wall.

As a result, train service was not running between the following stations on the Red Line:

Van Ness-UDC

Cleveland Park

Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan

Dupont Circle

Farragut North

WMATA had shuttle buses running to carry passengers between the affected stations.

There was no timeline as to when trains would be up and running again fully as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.