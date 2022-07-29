ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5 there will be single-lane, rolling closures in the northbound and southbound right lanes between Spout Run Parkway and the 495 interchange.

All northbound closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

All southbound closures will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These closures result from survey work for rehabilitating the northern part of the GW Memorial Parkway. The Federal Highway Administration and National Park Service have awarded a $161 Million contract for this restoration that aims to improve the driving experience, safety, and water drainage.