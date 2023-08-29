PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Four Green Line stations are reopening this Saturday ahead of schedule following ongoing Metro projects.

The Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md., Hyattsville Crossing and West Hyattsville stations will be reopening on Saturday, Sept. 2. These stations had been closed since July 22 for Metro to install fiber-optic cable.

When Metro initially announced the closure, it said that these stations would be closed until Monday, Sept. 4.

Metro said that during the closures, it “installed over 21,000 linear feet of fiber-optic cable to improve radio and signal capabilities.”

“During the fiber-optic cable installation, crews replaced 8,000 feet of rail, 900 rail fasteners, 1,250 wood crossties, and resurfaced 20,000 feet of track, which will improve the ride quality for customers through this section of the system. Crews also removed 60,000 feet of vegetation along the tracks, improving safety by providing a clear line of sight for train operators and maintenance workers,” a statement from Metro said.