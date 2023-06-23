ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Transit Company (ATC) said it was awarded $14 million in grant funding from the I-395 Commuter Choice Program which will benefit DASH, the bus system ATC operates.

The competitive grant program reinvests express lane toll revenues in public transit along the I-66 and I-395 corridors in Northern Virginia. The funds will be made available for Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025.

ATC said it will be using the funds to maintain frequent peak service on DASH Lines 35 and 36A/B. It also will purchase two 60-foot articulated electric buses to increase capacity on line 35.

The lines, which will receive the funding, carry an average of 7,000 passengers on a typical weekday serving the I-395 corridor, connecting communities such as the West End, Parkfairfax, Arlandria and Potomac Yard.

They have received funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission for the last four years. DASH must reapply every two years for continued funding.

“Our application was successful thanks in large part to the passionate support and advocacy of our riders and community, and we are immensely grateful for every phone call, email, social media interaction, and survey response submitted in support of maintaining these frequent, reliable, and vital transit services,” said Josh Baker, DASH’s CEO & General Manager.