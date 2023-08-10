LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — The MARC station in Laurel will be closed for 10 weeks starting this month.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said in a news release that starting on Monday, Aug. 21, the train station would be closed for an ongoing project to replace both of the platforms at the station as well as stairs and ramps.

The station will reopen on Oct. 29.

“While this approach necessitates the temporary closing of the station, it will enable the station to return to full service in less than half the time it would take to repair one platform at a time,” the release from MDOT said.

If you’re looking for an alternate route, MDOT said that customers can find connections to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) services during the closure: