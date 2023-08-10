LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — The MARC station in Laurel will be closed for 10 weeks starting this month.
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said in a news release that starting on Monday, Aug. 21, the train station would be closed for an ongoing project to replace both of the platforms at the station as well as stairs and ramps.
The station will reopen on Oct. 29.
“While this approach necessitates the temporary closing of the station, it will enable the station to return to full service in less than half the time it would take to repair one platform at a time,” the release from MDOT said.
If you’re looking for an alternate route, MDOT said that customers can find connections to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) services during the closure:
- Maryland’s Camden Line has stations Muirkirk (4.4 miles away) and Savage (4.3 miles away). MDOT said that fares to and from these stations are the same and both have free parking.
- Maryland’s Penn Line has its Odenton station (8.6 miles away) or the Bowie State University station (8.9 miles away). Both stations also have free parking, and MDOT said that “Camden Line tickets are always honored for travel on the Penn Line.”
- MTA’s Commuter Bus Route 305 and Route 315 run from the Scaggsville and Burtsonsville park and ride lots to Washington, D.C. They will both honor MARC tickets during this closure.
- WMATA has Bus 89M, which has stops at several places in downtown Laurel. WMATA buses honor MARC passes, and riders can transfer to a Camden Line train or to Metro.
- RTA Route 409 has a stop along Route 1/Baltimore Avenue at the Laurel MARC station that can take riders to the Savage MARC station.