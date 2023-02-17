CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — State troopers and firefighters were on the scene of a tractor trailer fire that caused a traffic backup along part of Interstate 95 South Friday morning.

Sgt. Jessica Shehan with Virginia State Police said the tractor trailer had a mechanical problem and caught fire around 6 a.m., which is when troopers first went to the scene of the fire.

VDOT Fredericksburg tweeted pictures of the Costco tractor trailer as it sat on the southbound shoulder near Mile Marker 116. You could see some of the 70,000 pounds of items strewn along the roadway’s surface and hanging out of the trailer.

VDOT Fredericksburg

The first tweet at 6:34 a.m. said that the right lane in the area was blocked. In a follow-up tweet about two hours later, VDOT said that traffic in the middle and left lanes was able to pass the scene of the fire.

VDOT Fredericksburg

At 10:29 a.m., VDOT Fredericksburg tweeted:

VDOT Fredericksburg

By 10:42 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 95 southbound had reopened. The right shoulder still was blocked while crews continued cleaning things up.

Shehan said no one was hurt.