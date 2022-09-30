Metro said six of its stations that were closed for some tie-in work would stay closed for a little while longer. It also said Potomac Yard Station wouldn't open until 2023.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said six Metro stations closed for work related to the future Potomac Yard Station would remain closed for a longer period than first thought.

Additionally, the opening of Potomac Yard Station would be pushed back to 2023.

WMATA said the extended closures were due to “unexpected site conditions and remediation efforts” for the future stop.

As site work got underway, WMATA said crews found issues with the underlying soil that affected the structural stability of the ground beneath the tracks. Crews stopped construction. WMATA developed and implemented a remediation plan which meant more time was needed than originally allotted for the tie-in work. Reinforcing the ground underneath the tracks meant crews had to remove any work they completed, excavate additional soil, and install new materials to provide the required stability.

Work to tie-in new tracks to the station was supposed to wrap up on Saturday, Oct. 22. WMATA said that work is scheduled to end on Saturday, Nov. 5, instead.

Free shuttle bus service will continue to be available. Metroway – Potomac Yard line will continue to be free, and parking fees at Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn, and Huntington stations will continue to be waived. WMATA provided a link to all travel alternatives.

In terms of the delay in opening Potomac Yard Station, Metro said it was because of a delay in construction caused by the contractor’s failure to meet the project delivery schedule.

Executive Vice President of Capital Delivery Andy Off said, “We will continue to work as quickly as possible to deliver a high-quality station, and we are doing everything within our power to move the project forward in a safe and responsible way.”

Potomac Yard Station will be located at the southern end of National Landing on Metro’s Yellow and Blue lines between the existing Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Braddock Road stations.