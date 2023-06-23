Editor’s Note: The video included here is about a recent story about the potential deficit Metro could be facing by July 2024.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro said it’s rolling out the most train service in its 47-year history, beginning Monday, June 26, and that customers would find increased bus service starting a day earlier.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said Metro will have 58% more trains in service, compared to July 2022 and that will be providing 73% more train trips.

Orange Line trains are scheduled to operate every 10 minutes from opening until 9:30 p.m., and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m., seven days a week. Metro said that’s an improvement to the current 12-minute weekday frequency during peak hours and 15 minutes weekday frequencies during off-peak hours.

That said, Metro reminded Orange Line customers about ongoing construction work through July 16.

Metro said Blue and Silver line trains will operate every 12 minutes from opening until 9:30 p.m., and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m., seven days a week. That’s a change from Metro’s 15-minute weekday frequencies during off-peak hours.

Beginning Sunday, June 25, Metrobus service will exceed pre-pandemic levels by 4%. Metro said customers will see improvements on 68 routes. Those improvements include expanding the reach of Metro’s Frequent Service Network to more people and routes.

Metro listed highlights of the Metrobus service improvements in a news release:

District of Columbia

Improving Route B2 midday, evening, and weekend frequency to every 12 minutes or better for most of the day to provide better connections between Northeast and Southeast D.C.

Maryland

Adding service to new destinations along the Landover Road and Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway corridors by extending Route A12 and beginning service on new Route L12, including new service to Downtown Largo and New Carrollton stations and Woodmore Towne Centre, every 20 minutes for most of the day

Virginia

Extending service along Columbia Pike from Skyline City to National Landing on new Route 16M, which combines routes 16G and 16H, every 12 minutes for most of the day

The increased service comes despite a projected deficit of $750 million by July 2024, if some things don’t change. WMATA described it as a potential “transit death spiral,” that could bring be a 67% reduction in services, meaning longer wait times for trains and buses and some bus routes cut off.

Other changes have to do with fares:

Metrorail rides will have a single, distance-based fare on weekdays before 9:30 p.m., eliminating peak fares during morning and evening rush periods.

After 9:30 p.m. and on weekends, Metrorail customers still will pay a flat $2 fare per trip.

Regular Metrobus fares will remain $2 per trip.

MetroAccess, the maximum fare will be reduced to $4 per trip.

Metro recently launched Metro Lift, a reduced fare program for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia customers who are enrolled in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Metro said the program was designed to expand access, increase affordability, and advance equity for people across the region.