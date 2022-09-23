WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is adding stations to its Silver Line, but, then, you probably knew that. There have been many delays, and the stations don’t have a solid opening date yet, but the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said you’ll start to see maps with the additions.

WMATA said Friday that the updated Metrorail map would start rolling out in stations, trains, and transit centers. It features the six new Silver Line stations: Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn.

The new map also features Potomac Yard Station as a future stop.

Changing out maps isn’t exactly ease. There are more than 5,000 of them in stations and trains, alone. Metro said it expects it will take more than a month to replace every map in the system in preparation for opening.

Digital maps and Metro’s website will be updated when the Silver Line extension opens.

Metrorail System Map, updated 2022

New station names, approved by Metro’s Board of Directors, also will be reflected on the new map. Those are: Downtown Largo (Largo Town Center), Hyattsville Crossing (Prince George’s Plaza), North Bethesda (White Flint), West Falls Church-VT removing UVA from the secondary name, and Tysons (Tysons Corner).

Graphic designer Lance Wyman created the original Metrorail map more than 40 years ago. He revised it for the opening of the first phase of the Silver Line and the extensions’ completion.

Metro is in the final stages of preparation for the opening of the Silver Line extension, which will connect the rail system to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. It planned to start simulated service in October.

Metro’s Board of Directors gave General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke the authority to accept the project once certain conditions are met by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, and safety certification that includes concurrence from the Federal Transit Administration and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. Metro management, working closely with bus operators who will provide local connections and other partners, will set a date to begin service.

To learn more about Metro’s newest stations go to wmata.com/silverline and sign up for the Silver Bulletin Newsletter to get all the latest information.