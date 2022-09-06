The New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, and Minnesota Avenue stations received platform reconstruction and customer enhancements.

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’re a frequent Metro rider, you’ll notice something quite different the next time you visit one of the Orange Line’s first five stations in Maryland.

New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, and Minnesota Avenue stations were closed for more than three months for extensive reconstruction.

The stations, which were built more than four decades ago, were in the market for quite the renovation.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), many of the platforms at its outdoor stations have deteriorated over the years due to routine wear and tear. This summer, WMATA fixed the crumbling platforms and several enhancements to improve customers’ experience.

Have you seen the “new” New Carrollton Metro Station yet?



New features include:

– new “passenger information displays” (they look like flatscreen TVs now!)

– slip-resistant tiles

Some of the biggest changes you may notice are larger Passenger Information Displays (PIDs). Those are the monitors that hang above the platform with train schedule information. The 55-inch digital screens are able to display much more information.

Passengers also should be happy to see new platform shelters, which are equipped with charging ports.

WMATA officials also are touting the upgraded safety features, including new slip-resistant tiles. They match the old design, but provide better traction in wet conditions. New platform speakers will make for clearer announcements.

Even when you’re climbing the stairs, you’ll notice a difference. The handrails are LED-lit now.

“The completion of this project demonstrates our commitment to delivering a sustainable, equitable, and world-class transit system to the National Capital Region,” said Randy Clarke, WMATA General Manager and CEO.

The Orange Line renovations mark the end of the four-year-long “Platform Improvement Project,” which modernized a total of 20 of Metro’s most aging outdoors stations.