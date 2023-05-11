WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Although the approach of summer signals upcoming time off for people, Metro crews are ready to get their summer construction projects underway, beginning with Orange Line stations.

Metro said it would begin a 10-day project on May 12 to complete structural work and waterproofing on platform canopies at Minnesota Avenue and Deanwood stations. Metro said the stations would stay open during construction. Trains will single-track between Stadium-Armory and Cheverly.

Metro said it will have additional “Orange Line Plus” train service between Vienna and Downtown Largo during the morning and evening rush hours (6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Orange+ trains will run every 24 minutes, with service to/from Downtown Largo. Traditional Orange Line trains will run every 24 minutes to/from New Carrollton. Metro said the Orange+ and Orange lines and the Blue and Silver lines would continue to provide high-frequency service with trains arriving every four minutes on average between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory. That said, some customers may experience wait times up to nine minutes.

Metro provided this additional guidance for the Orange Line work:

Morning Rush Hours

Orange and Orange+ trains combined will run approximately 12 minutes apart between Stadium-Armory and Vienna eastbound. Going westbound, Orange and Orange + trains will operate in the direction of Vienna every 2 -22 minutes due to the merger of all four lines (Orange, Orange+, Blue and Silver) onto a single shared track at Stadium-Armory.

Evening Rush Hours

trains will operate more frequently in the direction of the busiest travel. Orange and Orange+ trains in the direction of Vienna will run every 9-15 minutes, while Orange and Orange+ trains in the direction of New Carrollton or Downtown Largo will arrive 6-18 minutes apart.

Outside of Peak Periods and on Weekends

Orange Line trains will run every 20 minutes between Vienna and New Carrollton only. Orange+ trains will not operate during these times. Metro will also run additional trains throughout the day between Vienna and downtown stations to reduce wait times.

Other Metro 2023 Major Construction Summer Projects