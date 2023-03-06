WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said if you have a child in a stroller, and you’re looking to ride Metrobus, there’s no need to take the child out and collapse the stroller anymore.

Open strollers are welcome.

The decision, which WMATA announced Monday, replaced a policy that required people to fold strollers before boarding a bus. The change was effective immediately.

In making its announcement, WMATA invited people to find out more about the policy and enjoy “kid-friendly giveaways” from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 7 near Eastern Market Station at Pennsylvania Avenue and 8th St. SE. WMATA said Metrobus employees and Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke would hand out coloring books, snacks, and other items while supplies lasted.

WMATA said the change in its policy came after it received feedback from customers, consulted with Metro employees, Local 689, Local 922, and engaged with the Riders Advisory Council and the Accessibility Advisory Council. It reviewed open stroller policies at other transit agencies, including the District’s Circulator, Montgomery County’s Ride On, and DASH, as well.

If you board a Metrobus with a stroller, WMATA said to use the priority seating area and keep the stroller brakes locked while the bus is moving. You’ll want to be sure that your stroller doesn’t block aisles or doorways and that you’ve got a hold on it at all times.

WMATA added that people with disabilities and seniors still will have first priority in the priority seating area. Metrobus drivers are supposed to be discreet if they need to ask that a stroller be moved or folded if they determine that its a hazard to other passengers.