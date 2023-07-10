FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced several I-66 ramps that will be closed overnight during the next week.

VDOT said that this is part of the “Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.” Ramp closures will follow this schedule:

Night of Monday, July 10 — Midnight to 4 a.m.

Ramp from Braddock Road / Walney Road to Route 28 South

Traffic will be detoured towards Westfields Boulevard to reach Route 28.

Image via VDOT

Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 12 — nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway)

Ramps from I-66 East to Route 286 North and South

Traffic will be directed to Route 50 West, stay to the right to I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 286 North or South.

Image via VDOT

Nights of Monday, July 10; Wednesday, July 12; and Thursday, July 13 — midnight to 4 a.m.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 29 North and South Centreville

Traffic will be detoured before the closure to Route 28 South, then follow signs to Route 29 North or South

Image via VDOT

Nights from Wednesday, July 12 through Friday, July 14 — midnight to 4 a.m.

Ramps from Route 286 North and South to I-66 West

Traffic from both directions of Route 286 will be detoured to I-66 East, exit to Route 50 West, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 West

Image via VDOT

Wednesday, July 12 through Friday, July 14 — 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West

Traffic will be detoured to Route 608 South / West Ox Road, stay to the right to Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West

Image via VDOT

Nights of Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 — midnight to 4 a.m.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 286 North

Traffic will be directed to Route 50 West, stay to the right to I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 286 North or South.

Image via VDOT

Nights of Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 — midnight to 4 a.m.

Ramps from Route 286 North and South to I-66 East

Route 286 North traffic will be director to Route 50 East, then drive about two miles and follow signs to I-66 East.

Route 286 South traffic will exit to Route 50 East before the closure then follow signs to I-66 East.

Image via VDOT

Night of Saturday, July 15 — midnight to 4 a.m.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East

Detours will have you continue to Route 7 East / Leesburg Pike, drive about one mile, then follow signs to I-66 East.

Image via VDOT

VDOT said it would put any updates online or on its Twitter @VaDOTNOVA.