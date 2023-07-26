ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An overturned tanker truck caused crews to shutdown part of Interstate 395 Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT Northern Virginia posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, saying that the area affected was on the southbound side of I-395 near the King Street exit. An update said tha southbound lanes were closed except one exiting to King Street.

The closure area extended to Glebe Road. By 243, VDOT noted that the interstate remained closed at Shirlington Circle. Crews estimated that they would have it reopened by 4 p.m.