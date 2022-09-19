FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A driver is scheduled to head to court in December after police said the driver was going more than 80 miles per hour above the posted speed limit near Dulles International Airport Saturday night.

The Fairfax County Police Department said an officer from its Sully District Station stopped a car that was going 136 mph on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road. The speed limit there is 55 mph.

The department shared a picture of the citation issued for Reckless Driving on its social media accounts, saying that if the driver is found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, “a hefty fine,” and could face driver’s license suspension.

The tweet also advised: “Drive smart, slow down!”