WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said it was increasing the frequency of Metro train runs on its Red Line, beginning Feb. 21.

WMATA said service would improve to every eight minutes between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, which have become Metro’s busiest days in terms of ridership as the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Mondays and Fridays, Red Line trains will continue to run every eight minutes during the morning and evening rush and every 10 minutes at all other times until 9 p.m.

Earlier in February, WMATA boosted its midweek service for the Blue, Orange and Blue Plus lines during the morning and evening rush hour periods, increasing train frequency from 15 minutes to 12 minutes from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory where the lines merge, trains arrive at stations every four minutes.