ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension.

The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains have run on those tracks because the six stations along the route have not opened for service.

The drill was meant to ensure that emergency and public safety workers were prepared to handle issues that could arise once service begins. The new stations along the extension are:

Reston Town Center

Herndon

Innovation Center

Dulles International Airport

Loudon Gateway

Ashburn

As of Wednesday, service on the Silver Line ended at the Wiehle-Reston East station in Virginia. The route goes into Washington and Maryland, with its terminus in Maryland at Largo Town Center.

Although there was no date set for the Silver Line Extension to open, people with WMATA said the rust should not affect the timeline.