MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews continue to tackle a large sinkhole in the right lane of I-270 southbound just before exit 9.

Maryland State Police said that the sinkhole was caused by a broken drainage pipe.

The sinkhole is only a few feet wide on the surface, but underneath it spans 25 feet. Delays stretched for miles due to lane closures on Thursday morning, and officials anticipate that these closures will continue.

The right two lanes are closed, leading to the traffic backup. The closures started on Wednesday evening, and officials say that this could be an extended closure of 24 hours or more.