MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A large sinkhole opened up in the middle of a roadway, leading public safety workers to close the roadway as crews tried to repair a large water main break.

The sinkhole led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road.

The broken water main at the location was a 24-inch main. Crews had to shut off the water in order to reach the pipe to determine how bad the break was.

WSSC was trying to sort out how many of its water customers were affected by the situation. It asked people who normally would be traveling through that area of Montgomery County to find a route around the road closure or to avoid the area entirely if possible.