The 47th Marine Corps Marathon will attract tens of thousands of runners from across the globe. It also means that dozens of roads will be closed on Sunday.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Get ready, because the runners are coming! Tens of thousands of runners from near and far will hit the streets of D.C. and Virginia for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Several major streets in Southwest D.C. — and two bridges that cross the Potomac River — will be off-limits to cars.

Most roads will reopen by the early afternoon, but there are a few that will remain closed until the evening.

Riding Metrorail should be your go-to option tomorrow. Service opens earlier than usual on Sunday — at 5a.m. — in anticipation for the crowd of passengers. All six lines will operate from 5a.m., with trains running between every 8 and 15 minutes.

Here’s what you need to know for D.C.:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

7 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW 14 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW

K Street from 27 th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW Madison Drive from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Jefferson Drive from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, SW

Street to 15 Street, SW Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

7 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW 14 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW

K Street from 27 th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW Madison Drive from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Jefferson Drive from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, SW

Street to 15 Street, SW Independence Avenue from 23 rd Street to 12 th Street, SW

Street to 12 Street, SW Rock Creek Parkway from Calvert Street to Ohio Drive, NW

14 th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14 th Street Bridge, SW

Street from Independence Avenue to the 14 Street Bridge, SW HOV lanes of the 14 th Street Bridge

Street Bridge Key Bridge

Memorial Bridge

Here’s what you need to know for Virginia:

The following road closures will take place in Arlington County on race day:

From approximately 3:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from 19 th Street N. to N. Meade Street

Street N. to N. Meade Street N. Lynn Street, from 19 th Street N. to N. Meade Street

Street N. to N. Meade Street N. Moore Street, from 19 th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard

Street N. to Wilson Boulevard Wilson Boulevard, from N. Oak Street to Southbound Route 110

17 th Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street

Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street N. Oak Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to 17 th Street N.

Street N. Northbound lanes of N. Oak Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 18 th Street N.

Street N. N. Nash Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 17 th Street N.

Street N. N. Kent Street, from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard

Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive

N. Meade Street, from Fairfax Drive to N. Marshall Drive

N. Marshall Drive, from N. Meade Street to Route 110

Southbound Route 110, from I-66 to Washington Boulevard

Northbound Route 110, from Route 1 to I-66/Wilson Boulevard

S. Fern Street, from 12 th Street S. to Rotary Road

Street S. to Rotary Road S. Eads Street, from 12 th Street S. to Rotary Road

Street S. to Rotary Road Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to 12 th Street S.

Street S. Washington Boulevard, from Route 27/Northbound I-395 split to George Washington Parkway/Boundary Channel

I-395 South exit 8B, ramp to Route 110 North

I-395 North slip ramp into I-395 North HOT lanes

I-395 South HOT lanes at Route 1

I-395 North HOT lanes at Seminary Road

I-395 North Exit 8B to Pentagon/Route 27

I-395 South Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking

Eastbound Washington Boulevard ramp to Eastbound Route 27

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

19 th Street N., from N. Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive

Street N., from N. Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Westbound Langston Boulevard

Fort Myer Drive, from 19 th Street N. to Langston Boulevard

Street N. to Langston Boulevard N. Moore Street, from 19 th Street N. to Langston Boulevard

Street N. to Langston Boulevard Langston Boulevard (Eastbound lanes only), from N. Lynn Street to N. Kirkwood Road

Spout Run Parkway (Westbound lanes only), from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Parkway

N. Lorcom Lane, from N. Edgewood Street to Spout Run Parkway

N. Lynn Street, from 19 th Street N. to Key Bridge

Street N. to Key Bridge N. Rhodes Street, from Key Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Veitch Street, from 19th Street N. to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Westbound 15 th Street S., from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street

Street S., from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street Ramp from Southbound Richmond Highway to 15 th Street S.

Street S. Ramp from Northbound Richmond Highway to 15 th Street S.

Street S. Southbound Richmond Highway, from Southbound I-395 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Nash Street, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

Long Bridge Drive, from Boundary Drive to 12 th Street S.

Street S. 6 th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street S. Ball Street, from 6 th Street S. to 10 th Street S.

Street S. to 10 Street S. 10 th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street 12 th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive

Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive Crystal Drive, from 12 th Street S. to 23 rd Street S.

Street S. to 23 Street S. 15 th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive 18 th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive 20 th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive I-395 North Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive

I-395 South Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive

I-395 South Exit 9 to Clark Street

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Southbound Route 110 will be closed from Washington Boulevard to Route 1 and will re-open at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022.