VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — A big phase of major construction along the George Washington Memorial Parkway is now complete, and drivers can expect to see new features and traffic patterns as soon as this weekend.

The National Park Service (NPS) said Thursday that the parkway’s southbound lanes between the Beltway and Route 123 were complete after months of roadwork.

This weekend, drivers will see traffic patterns shift onto these new southbound lanes, so similar work can begin on the northbound lanes.

Drivers are asked to stay vigilant.

“The most important thing is trying to adhere to that speed limit of 40 miles per hour. If they’re going slow, they should be able to then see the new traffic pattern, ride it a few times and get comfortable with it,” said Caitlin Shinehouse of NPS.

A lot looks the same after the major construction project, but Shinehouse said that was by design. It’s what you won’t notice that makes a big difference.

Drivers can expect to see fresh pavement, rehabilitated historic rock walls, improved bridges, and better drainage along the parkway.

“We’re trying to keep the same character and feel, but making sure everything is just as safe as possible for motorists,” said Shinehouse. “It’s a park first, and a parkway second.”

The parkway’s rock walls have been a big part of that character for decades, and work crews took special care to keep their history intact.

Some rock walls that didn’t need to be replaced just got fresh mortar between the boulders, leaving the large rocks perfectly in place, NPS said.

For other walls that needed to be broken down and rebuilt, the same original rocks from those specific rock wall sites were used to rebuild the new walls that now stand in their place.

Another thing to keep an eye on along the parkway: new winter weather protocols.

NPS said that this year, the GW Parkway will shut down its northern stretch four hours before any forecasted snowfall greater than 2 inches or any forecast including ice or freezing rain.

Ongoing construction, narrowed roadways and work crew safety were the main reasons behind these more extensive closures.