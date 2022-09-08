WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said five Metrorail stations in Maryland and Virginia would have different names beginning Sept. 11.

WMATA said the changes on signage and maps come after jurisdictions requested them. The Metro Board of Directors gave its approval.

Here is the list of stations with their new names:

Maryland

White Flint becomes North Bethesda .

. Largo Town Center becomes Downtown Largo .

. Prince George’s Plaza becomes Hyattsville Crossing.

Virginia

Tysons Corner becomes Tysons .

. West Falls Church’s secondary name will be VT only, rather than VT/UVA.

WMATA said Thursday that station signage at White Flint and Largo Town Center already had undergone some changes to complete the process which requires fabrication and installation. Metro added that it is working with each jurisdiction to coordinate name change rollouts to minimize confusion for people.