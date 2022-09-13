Skip to content
DC News Now | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
69°
Washington, DC
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Washington, DC
Maryland
Maryland Elections
Virginia
West Virginia
US & World
Politics from The Hill
Crime
Entertainment
Life
Health
Coronavirus
Military
Money
Politics
Links in the News
Automotive News
Capitol Review
inFOCUS
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid …
Video
Youngkin’s push to keep tuition flat paying off as …
Video
Maryland gubernatorial hopefuls debate crime and …
Video
California high school forfeits football games amid …
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Weather Radar
Live Weather Cameras
Traffic
Weather or Not
Sports
Washington Capitals
Washington Commanders
Washington Huddle
Washington Nationals
Washington Wizards
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
High School Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Ask the Pros
Gift of Giving Back
Pawesome Pets
Mental Health Break
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contests and Deals
Contests
Las Vegas Music Festival Getaway Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Hump Day Half Off
Golf Tour Card
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
DCW50 Program Schedule
About
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
How to Watch DC News Now
DC News Now Program Schedule
Sign-Up for our Daily Newsletter
Careers with DC News Now
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Washington Huddle
Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 2
Top Washington Huddle Headlines
Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 1
One on one: Commanders defensive back Danny Johnson …
Commanders open training camp in Ashburn with little …
One-on-one with Washington Commanders quarterback …
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
Three injured in shooting near Metro station
Girl dies after crash involving SUV, tractor trailer
Woman arrested after child bodies found in suitcases
Missing woman’s bank accounts drained, fiancé charged
Trending Stories
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
Three injured in shooting near Metro station
Girl dies after crash involving SUV, tractor trailer
Woman arrested after child bodies found in suitcases
Missing woman’s bank accounts drained, fiancé charged
VIDEO: Man wears stolen shoes out of Foot Locker
When will I get my one-time tax rebate?
One dead after Temple Hills shooting
How to Watch DC News Now and DCW50
Vista High forfeits football games amid assault investigation