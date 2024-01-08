The new year has certainly started off with a bang as only a week into 2024, half of the region saw some good accumulating snowfall this past weekend, something that hasn’t really developed in the two past winters. Depending upon the city or town, one has to go back to two winters ago, specifically mid-March of 2022, to see 1″ or more when the Sterling, Virginia area saw 3.5″!

Before this winter season began, the WDCW weather team put together a forecast for how much total snow would be seen in the D.C. and surrounding area. Chief meteorologist Janessa Webb predicted that the District and surrounding area would see between 12-20″ for the entire season, while places west of I-81 would see just a bit more, ranging between 15-25″. I know it is early, but those numbers might be challenged, due to what we could see just this month of January alone! With one storm having come and gone (Saturday 1/6), another storm system is scheduled to impact the area fast on its heels, January 9th. This will primarily be a heavy rain event, but places along and west of I-81 look to start off with some snow before changing over to steady rain.

Looking at all the long-range models, from the GFS (American model) to the European, Canadian, newer ICON (German model) and even the Climate Forecast System (CFS) which goes out 768 hours from the current timeframe, which basically takes us through the entire month of January, the pattern is looking to be active.

So looking into the parameters that impact our area and all along the Northeast regarding snow storms, we look at whether we have an El Nino or La Nina pattern, along with what type of North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) and an Arctic Oscillation (AO) is present, so that favorable ingredients are available for a winter storm. If you are wondering how the above-mentioned elements come into play for a good snowstorm, here are the details.

Photo Credit: NOAA

Currently, we are in an El Nino pattern, and typically with that type of pattern the polar Jet Stream dives into the Great Lakes and the Northeast region, providing the cold air, and then the Pacific (Southern) Jet Stream is active, making for a wet pattern across the southern U.S., but also allows moisture from the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico to come up the coast. The NAO can be in three different phases (positive, negative, and neutral), but snow lovers would want to hear that a negative NAO pattern has become established. Why? The reason is that a negative NAO phase means cooler temperatures and wetter conditions are more likely for the eastern U.S., which in turn means a higher chance for snow. The Arctic Oscillation (AO) is currently neutral and is predicted to be increasingly negative in the next two weeks, which means, like the NAO being negative, a negative phase of the AO is favored for possible Nor’easters and below-normal temperatures along the U.S. East Coast.

So it looks like a few elements have the potential to create more snow events in our backyard and in general, along the East Coast. This leads me to what I am seeing with all the long-range forecast models…a very ACTIVE weather pattern for this month, at least. Looking ahead, after Tuesday’s primary rain and wind storm, the models are showing a moderate storm system impacting our area this Friday night into Saturday morning ( 1/15 – 1/16 ) with some snow to start out with ( Friday evening ), but ending up with more rain heading into early Saturday. About a week later ( 1/20- 1/21 ) the CFS model is showing a strong coastal storm developing (see image below), bringing snow and ice to the area. A fourth but much weaker storm is shown to arrive a week and a half later (1/30) as we end the month. Unlike all the other previous storms, this fourth storm is shown to be a weak “clipper” system that brings some light snows across the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic region.

Welcome to 2024!